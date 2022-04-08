The Roy Williams Foundation with Ashley Ottmer of Spruce Creek Counseling LLC is offering free counseling services to local first responders and veterans in need.
The service is a part of the mission of the Roy Williams Foundation to reduce or end veteran and first-responder suicides. The foundation is named for Roy Williams, a Chaffee County sheriff’s deputy and Iraq/Afghanistan veteran who died by suicide in November 2019.
Ottmer is herself a veteran and is on the board of directors of the Roy Williams Foundation. She is the wife of a first responder and a licensed mental health professional specializing in trauma treatment. She is specifically trained in modalities that do not require retelling traumatic experiences to process through them.
The offer is first come, first serve and is free of charge, fully confidential and will not risk impact on a veteran or first responder’s professional career.
Dates and times are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 15, 22 and 29, May 27, June 3 and 10, July 15 and 22. To schedule a session, text or call 719-851-0838 or email sprucecreekcounseling@gmail.com.
Additional dates will be released later in the year.
