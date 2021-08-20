by Lydia S. Segal, MD, MPH
QUESTION: A reader who was fully vaccinated in February wonders if she still has protections from Sars CoV2? She wonders if vaccine potency drops off after some period of time, should she get a booster?
ANSWER: The reader asks a timely question, as the FDA is about to approve boosters. The suggestion is to get a booster eight months after her second original shot. (Data on the J&J vaccine booster question will be available in the next several weeks.) In fact, all vaccines slowly lose their potency over time. For COVID-19, the first data set was published this spring. The data looked at people who participated in clinical trials from last summer.
Since then additional studies including those who may have been exposed to the Delta variant have been done. Apparently, there is a small percent decrease in antibodies, one component of the immune system that is studied.
To translate into a real-world situation, about a year after the COVID-19 vaccine is given, the percent of efficacy may go from about 95 percent to about between 88 and 75 percent for the mRNA varieties. The difference in drop-off is related to both health status, age and ability to maintain mitigation measures. Additionally the drop-off is likely related to increased transmission of the Delta variant. As well, the other main component of the immune system, the T cell system, is felt to remain robust and aid in fighting infection.
In deciding when to get a booster, she might consider her age, health status and general risk of exposure. The exposure risk includes her ability to maintain mitigation measures including masking and social distancing.
If she is immunocompromised, she might want to discuss a booster with her physician. As there are many different reasons one might be immunocompromised, a discussion with a health professional would help guide her decision as to the timing of the booster.
QUESTION: Why are the unvaccinated not getting shots?
ANSWER: People fall into several categories as to why they are not yet vaccinated. These include the hesitant who are waiting to see how others do with the vaccines or feel that the vaccines were rolled out too quickly. And there are those who are simply “anti-vax” and vow to not get the vaccine no matter what.
QUESTION: A reader asks, ‘My father has diabetes that puts him in a high-risk group of people to get COVID-19 and get it more severely. How can I convince him to get vaccinated?”
ANSWER: It turns out that family members are the most effective motivators to convince people to get vaccinated. Experts encourage you to listen to their concerns without judgment. They also encourage you to correct any misinformation the individual might have. Find out where they are getting their information and ask permission to provide more accurate data that will help them make an informed choice.
QUESTION: Can you tell me more about the Disinformation Dozen I have recently read about?
ANSWER: A study recently released shows that 65 percent of the disinformation that is currently being published on the web, newspapers, blog and radio and TV comes from 12 people or organizations. They are often making money from what they are espousing. Dr. Stephen Mercola is the leading misinformation guru. Readers might want to be wary of him.
QUESTION: There is so much information out there. How do I know who to trust?
ANSWER: Well, I could say if you are reading this Q and A column you might consider that you can trust me. But who do I trust? As I have said previously, I like studies that have thousands of people in them, if possible. I like studies that “concur/reinforce” with previous studies. I like studies that are independent of financial incentives. The sites I read or listen to include: Chaffee County Public Health and Colorado Public Health dashboards, the CDC and the FDA, the New England Journal of Medicine and JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association. Although the journals require a paid subscription they have open access to Sars CoV2 and COVID-19 research articles.
