Chaffee County Public Health wrote in an email Thursday that when it comes to COVID-19 health experts are especially concerned for people who smoke or vape.
Smoking makes COVID-19 worse if you get it and smoking and vaping increase the risk of being infected, according to the Center for Tobacco Control, Research and Education.
There were 19 peer reviewed papers that had data on smoking and COVID-19 disease progression as of April 28. Seventeen of these papers are from China, one from Korea and one from the United States.
The papers indicate that smoking was associated with more than a doubling of odds of disease progression in people who already developed COVID-19.
Stress from COVID-19 may impact smokers in different ways. While the risks of smoking and severe COVID-19 infection have punctuated the importance of quitting, the accompanying stress, boredom and loneliness are triggers for tobacco use.
The Colorado QuitLine, 1-800-QUIT-NOW, can help.
The QuitLine provides free, fully distanced support resources for smokers who are ready to quit, preparing to quit, or just concerned about their tobacco or vape use and COVID-19.
QuitLine phone and web programs help users identify healthy coping skills to use instead of smoking or vaping and offer nicotine replacement therapy to help with cravings.
QuitLine participants do not have to set a quit date to obtain nicotine replacement therapy and can use it to help them cut back in preparation for quitting.
The Colorado Quitline can be contacted by phone (1-800-784-8669) or via the internet (www.coquitline.org).
For youth 12 years and older the QuitLine offers a youth specific program which can be accessed at www.coyouthquitline.org.
All of the services offered by the Colorado QuitLine and completely FREE and confidential.
If you would like help contacting the Colorado QuitLine, please call Bev Orrill, Tobacco Treatment Specialist, at Chaffee County Public Health – 719-530-2572.
