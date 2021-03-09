Chaffee County will move to the blue level on the COVID-19 dial at 6 a.m. Wednesday, downgrading from yellow.
“It is clear that vaccinations are making a considerable impact on our local metrics,” Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said Tuesday.
To move to blue, the testing positivity rate can be no more than 5 percent and new cases need to between 15-100 per 100,000 people per seven days.
Chaffee County has been operating in the yellow level since Feb. 6.
Changes to the blue level in Colorado’s amended health order include:
• Restaurants may expand to 225 without using the distancing space calculator and last call is expanded to 2 a.m.
• Indoor events expand capacity to 225 for seated events without using the distancing space calculator.
• Outdoor pools are subject to the same capacity limits as indoor pools.
• Casinos may expand capacity to 225 for seated events without using the distance calculator.
Other changes to expect as Chaffee County moves from the Yellow Level to the Blue Level include:
• High risk populations were asked to “stay at home” in the Yellow Level while they are asked to “use caution” in the Blue Level.
• Site-specific variances for indoor and outdoor activities are eligible if approved by local pubic health.
• Gyms and fitness facilities were at 50 percent or 50 people in the Yellow Level, and in the Blue Level, they can operate at 50 percent or 175 people, whichever is fewer.
• Group sports and camps were allowing 25 people for each activity in the Yellow Level and will now be capped at 50 people per activity in the Blue Level.
• Indoor and outdoor (seated and unseated) event capacity has increased in the Blue Level.
“Chaffee County has had to work really hard to achieve this much anticipated milestone, and we hope with continued increased vaccination rates and diligence in following the public health measures of mask wearing, distancing and staying at home when sick, we can move to an even less restrictive level in the near future,” Carlstrom said. “We must keep our 7 day incidence under 20 cases to remain in this level.”
Log on to https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial-dashboard#restrictions for details about the restrictions in the blue level.
In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released guidance Monday about personal group gatherings after being fully vaccinated.
Log on to https://drive.google.com/file/d/19AL-zMeZX5VL1iYg8aUGt-Ev1GFA7SmO/view for details.
