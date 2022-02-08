Current immigration issues, including new and pending legislation, are the topic of a League of Women Voters of Chaffee County Zoom meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 14.
Featured speaker Lisa Duran has spent her career in the nonprofit sector doing grassroots social justice work and has served as executive director of the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition since September 2020, a press release stated.
Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, founded in 2002, is a statewide membership-based coalition of immigrant, labor, interfaith, youth and ally organizations.
Questions for Duran may be submitted in advance to Linda Mulka at llmulka@msn.com. The Zoom link to the meeting can be found at www.lwvchaffeecounty.org.
