Salida High School principal Talmage Trujillo appeared on bond in Chaffee County Court Tuesday before Judge Diana Bull.
He was arrested Monday on misdemeanor charges stemming from incidents involving a student and a subsequent school lockout/lockdown that was ordered by Salida Police officers Thursday.
Trujillo was held in lieu of a $500 personal reconnaissance bond.
The arrest warrant charges Trujillo with harboring a minor, a Class 2 misdemeanor; obstructing a police officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor; obstructing government operations, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and first degree official misconduct, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
According to the arrest affidavit, Trujillo connected with the youth and refused to tell police where they were. Because an alleged firearm was involved, police put the high school, Salida Middle School and Horizons Exploratory Academy on lockout, meaning all doors were locked and no one was allowed to come or go.
About 12:15 p.m. police put Salida High School on lockdown, meaning classroom doors are locked and students take cover.
The affidavit states the lockdown was in response to police not knowing Trujillo’s location with the youth and not knowing the status of the firearm.
Trujillo allegedly called high school personnel and canceled the lockdown, but it was re-implemented by police.
Superintendent David Blackburn came to the high school and the affidavit stated he could not be immediately identified since he was wearing a hoodie, a hat and a mask.
The police report alleged that when he came into the building and identified himself he was reported by two sources to have told the officers to “Get the f**k out of my school” and told them he was the incident commander.
Police did not comply with Blackburn’s order.
Trujillo and the youth were later contacted by police at the Oak Street building which houses district offices and Crest Academy.
Students at SHS were released from lockdown and the youth was placed in the custody of Department of Human Services which planned to consult with Solvista Health for a proper placement.
Trujillo was placed under arrest Monday.
A Salida School District press release stated Trujillo has been placed on paid administrative leave until further information is available.
The district was informed that the district attorney’s office would be pressing charges against Trujillo in relation to Thursday’s events, although those charges were not filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
Salida School Board vice president Jodi Breckenridge Petit said the board was trying to find a time to gather for an executive session to discuss the situation.
She said they want to gather data and review the affidavit to see what police did to make their decision.
“We will respect the process,’ she said.
The Mail was unable to contact Blackburn or Trujillo for comment.
