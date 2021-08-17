The “Salida Goes Surreal” movement will return with a gathering to explore ideas for another annual exhibition at 6 p.m. tonight at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St.
Everyone is welcome. No experience is necessary but imagination is required.
Surrealism is an artistic movement started in Europe in the aftermath of World War I and the 1918 flu pandemic. Surrealist artists sought to “free mankind from the shackles of conscious logic and reason which had only led to war and domination.”
Twenty-eight artists submitted work for the first show, held during December 2020. For information email salidagoessurreal@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.