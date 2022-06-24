Russia pariah, outcast will be remembered
Vladimir Putin and Russia’s war on Ukraine is now four months on.
At its beginning on Feb. 24 with Russia’s unprovoked invasion, few expected the war to last more than a few weeks if not days.
But the observations did two things: overestimated Russia’s military capabilities and underestimated the resolve of Ukrainians and their allies.
In the war, Russia has exposed itself as a second-rate military power. Russia does have a nuclear arsenal – which it has threatened to use – but its conventional military, its ground forces and air power, has been repeatedly revealed as marginal.
Its primary advantages against Ukraine are its numbers and material volume. Russia is a much larger country with more people to draw from with war supplies built up over years.
However, Russian troop leadership, from top to bottom, is poor at best. Much of the equipment and munitions it’s using is outdated. Troop morale is low, with soldiers reportedly refusing to follow orders in some cases and desertions common.
Ukrainians, by comparison, have shown courage and a willingness to fight in defense of their country. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is referred to as a modern-day Churchill, an inspiration to his country and the world.
The U.S. and its NATO allies have stepped up their armament deliveries and the quality of arms, bolstering Ukraine and its ability to hold off if not match Russia on a round-for-round basis. Fighting for their survival, Ukrainians have shown an ability to adapt as well as master the use of weaponry they have been given.
After Russia retreated from its original aim to take Kyiv, the capital, the war has become a grinding battle of attrition, the two armies exchanging long-distance artillery volleys with small ground movements in Ukraine’s eastern and southern border areas.
Barring the unexpected, military observers now say the war could go on for months and even years.
What the senseless aggression has done is turn Russia into the pariah of Europe and the free world, a murderous outcast that will be remembered for decades if not generations for its savage brutality.
Next up: ArtWalk
On tap for the weekend, ArtWalk is Salida’s third major event of summer. Galleries and studios are opening their doors inviting visitors and art patrons to meet artists and view shops.
Through the weekend ArtWalk will feature events and programs, including an ongoing art show, live painting, dance theater, wool felting demo, youth writing workshop, a kids’ art reception, pie and ice cream social, metalsmithing demos, author readings, a return of the “Mud People,” Cowboys and Daisies art demo and an “art of intuition” gallery talk.
And once again, Van Gogh’s Bedroom will be back at Box of Bubbles.
It’s an opportunity to see all that Salida has to offer on all things creative.
Umbrellas advised
Cool and rainy weather is forecast for the weekend and on into next week.
While it appears to be an early onset of the monsoon season, the below-normal temperatures and showers and thunderstorms are extending across the western U.S. and deep into the Midwest and even down into the South.
Given the forecast, for this year’s ArtWalk taking along an umbrella and raincoat on tours of studios and galleries is recommended.
— MJB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.