The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced it has adopted temporary elections rules that include measures to ensure security and custody of Colorado’s voting systems.
The rules include measures restricting physical and electronic access to the voting system and outline enforcement mechanisms necessary to ensure election security compliance, a press release stated.
“Every Colorado voter, Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated alike, deserves accessible and secure elections. As secretary of state, I will always protect the integrity of our election system,” Secretary of State Jenna Griswold said in the release. “These rules address emerging security risks and will reinforce Colorado’s national leadership in election security.”
Following security protocol breaches and violations of election rules in Mesa County and Elbert County, Griswold said it is imperative that temporary rules be adopted and effective immediately to reinforce the continued security of Colorado’s voting equipment and voting systems.
Key provisions of temporary rules include:
Password and user account security: Creates various additional requirements for passwords and user accounts for voting system equipment.
Acceptable use policy: Requires signing the Department of State’s “acceptable use” policy for voting system equipment for individuals who will have access to that equipment. This is comparable to the acceptable use policy for the statewide voter registration database (SCORE), which has been in place for several years.
Hard drive imaging: Prohibits creation of images of the hard drives of voting system equipment and disclosure of such images without prior approval by the Department of State.
Trusted build procedures: Addresses procedures that county clerks must follow during a trusted build, including that evidence of a successful background check must be disclosed to the Department of State for all individuals who will be present during the trusted build. In addition, the county clerk must ensure that the trusted build is conducted under video surveillance.
Seal requirements: Counties must continuously comply with seal requirements and may not allow any unattended voting system component to remain unsealed at any point after trusted build has been installed on the component.
Access to secure areas and voting systems: Any individual who is prohibited from having physical contact with any voting equipment under Section 1-5-607(1), Colorado Revised Statutes may not access a room with voting equipment unless accompanied by one or more individuals with authorized access. This means that in counties with a population of more than 100,000, elected officials may not enter a room with voting equipment alone. Prior to the temporary rules, only physically accessing equipment was restricted.
Access to election management systems: Counties may grant administrative privileges to no more than four individual users, which is a decrease from 10 previously authorized; further access permission is approved by the Department of State. Counties must identify the employees with administrative privileges in the security plan filed with the Department of State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.