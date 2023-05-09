Scotland bound

The famous fairways of Scotland’s golf courses are calling to Salida High School sophomore Kyndra Johnson this summer. For her first time out of the country, Johnson will represent the USA with 11 other girls to play four Scottish high school golfers at the Scotland Junior Golf Invitational.
The invitational lasts for 10 days beginning June 27, including practice rounds.
A native Salidan, Johnson has been playing golf since she was 2, starting competitively at age 12. She likes playing with her dad, Russ Johnson, who is currently the assistant golf coach for the high school team and is going to Scotland with her.
A fundraising event, which raised $4,700, was held for Kyndra Johnson Saturday at the Salida Golf Club.
Johnson said she is looking forward to seeing the golf courses in Scotland, several of which are historical, such as St. Andrew’s, Dunbar and North Berwick, and playing a different kind of golf.
The golf courses in Scotland are very links style, she said, on firm ground with tall grass for stray balls to land in.
The format of the tournament will be similar to the Ryder Cup and will have a mix of stroke play and match play. Johnson has only played in stroke-play tournaments thus far.
In stroke play, all players play each hole to try to have the total lowest scores at the end. In match play, two players play against each other, with each one trying to score the lowest on individual holes. In match play a player will either win, lose or tie each hole.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “It’s an amazing opportunity I wouldn’t ever have imagined I would have.”
The 12 students were selected either through outstanding performances or through their scoring average, Brian Volmer, founder of the invitational, said, and Johnson was scouted by her scoring average through iWanamaker, a site for online tournament scoring.
The U.S. students will be split into three groups of four, first to play match play against the Scottish players at St. Andrew’s on July 1 and 2, then to play against everyone at Dunbar and North Berwick on July 4 and 5.
The tournament has been held since 2015, starting with four athletes from Arizona, which became 10 in the second year and until the pandemic hit, up to 70, Volmer said.
“We decided we wanted to take it back to a smaller group because we wanted to get to know the athletes more,” he said.
