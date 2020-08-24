Chaffee County Census Coordinator April Obholz Bergeler is challenging Chaffee County’s three municipalities to increase response rates for the 2020 U.S. Census.
As of Friday, Chaffee County’s self-response rate to the census is 56 percent. Buena Vista’s self-response rate is 55.1 percent, Poncha Springs is at 53.1 percent and Salida is at 64.9 percent.
Obholz Bergeler has proposed a competition for the three municipalities from Sunday, Aug. 23 to Monday, Aug. 31.
The town that achieves the largest increase in its self-response rate to the census within the set time frame will be awarded three $100 gift cards to local grocery stores.
The town administrator of the winning town will have a drawing from the submissions of those (residing in the winning town) who completed their form online during the competition.
Obholz Bergeler will set up response stations with iPads in each town to facilitate filling out the census online.
The schedule for response stations is:
• 4-6 p.m. Monday at Natural Grocers, 200 F St.
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at Poncha Lumber, 10021 W. U.S. 50, Poncha Springs
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 30, at the Buena Vista Farmers Market, South Main Town Square, 701 Front Loop.
Screenshots or prints of the confirmation page along with the individual’s name, phone number and email address will be required for the drawing.
They can be emailed to census@chaffeecounty.org or printed confirmation pages can be dropped off at the winning town hall or city office.
Confirmation page submissions are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 1.
Gift card winners will be notified no later than Sept. 7.
For further details about the competition and rules, visit cityofsalida.com/2020/08/town-competition-among-buena-vista-poncha-springs-and-salida/.
