Diana C. Bull, 37, of Cañon City, will take over from Chaffee County Judge William Alderton when he retires in January after more than 30 years on the Chaffee County bench.
Gov. Jared Polis announced Bull’s appointment to the Chaffee County judgeship in the 11th Judicial District Wednesday.
Bull earned her bachelor of arts degree from Smith College in 2005 and her juris doctorate degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2011.
She was admitted to the Colorado Bar in October 2011
She worked as a temporary associate at Bull and Davies, P.C. in 2011 and served as a public defender in the 11th Judicial District from 2012-2017.
Since 2017 Bull has been a solo practitioner with Bull Law Office, P.C. where her practice consists primarily of criminal defense work.
She is a past resident of Salida and of Howard.
Bull’s appointment is effective January 12.
