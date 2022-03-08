Timothy L. Haske, 71, died Jan. 7, 2022, outside Fairplay at his daughter and son-in-law’s house doing what he loved – chopping wood and being out in nature.
He was born Sept. 24, 1950, in Washington, D.C., to Frank Haske and Marian Miller and spent his childhood in Rockville, Maryland.
He moved to Colorado in the 1970s.
Mr. Haske drove semi-trucks for more than 20 years.
He also started a stock photography business, Profiles West, above the Town Hall in Buena Vista, in the 1980s with his business partner Allen Russell.
Friends and family said he had an adventurous soul and a playful side.
They said he was an avid kayaker, rafter, telemark skier, mountain biker, prolific photographer, midnight ping pong champ, a human GPS and encyclopedia and the world’s slowest driver.
They also said he loved to play practical jokes and will be remembered for all his stories and amazing memory.
Survivors include his daughter, Sarah Haske Buchanan; son-in-law, Ian Buchanan; ex-wife, Molly Shethar; siblings, Tom (Marti) Haske, JoAnn (Terry) Parker, Greg Haske and Dan (Stephanie) Haske; nieces; and a nephew.
A celebration of his life will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 16, 2022 (noon lunch, 1 p.m. stories and 2 p.m. dessert), at The Reserve at Cottonwood Creek Pavilion, Trout Circle, Buena Vista (no dogs allowed).
Arrangements were with Colorado Funeral Homes of Idaho Springs
