Salida VFW Post 3820 is offering three $1,000 scholarships to Salida High School 2020-2021 graduates who plan to continue their education at the university level or a trade school.
Application forms are on the Salida Schools web site under local scholarships. Applications may be turned into Salida High School counselor, Rob Tressler, or emailed to vfw3820@gmail.com.
Appications are due no later than May 3, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.