Dr. Alison Brown filed a committee registration form Thursday to run for county commissioner in District 3 for 2022.
The seat is currently held by incumbent Rusty Granzella.
District 3 encompasses a large part of Salida. Brown has been involved in the community and business world as the primary investor and owner of the Arkansas Valley Voice, CEO of NavSys and is a board member of the Truth has a Voice Foundation.
She has been embroiled in multiple lawsuits in recent years, including an ongoing lawsuit against Chaffee County.
She is running as a member of the Republican party. Her candidate committee is Alison4Chaffee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.