Salida’s Ark Valley Pride celebration will kick off Pride Month the first weekend of June.
“Just Say Gay!” is the theme of this year’s gathering of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies and families June 3-5 in Riverside Park, a press release stated.
Organizers said they are hopeful this year’s event will be the best one yet, with new features like an afternoon Pride Parade and evening events in Riverside Park, as well as a Sunday morning Drag Picnic.
The Partnership for Community Action and community members worked together on several aspects of the weekend, including security and logistics, sponsorship, performers and speakers.
The celebration will begin with the 2014 film “Pride” around 7 p.m. June 3 in Riverside Park.
From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 4 in Riverside Park, visitors can see inclusive and community-led Youth Pride events within Pride Village, a safe space for information and activities provided by local nonprofits, and a donation-based T-shirt screen printing booth provided by Corvus.
Participants are asked to meet at Fourth and F streets at 2:30 p.m. for the 3 p.m. start of the Purple People-Powered Pride Parade.
The parade kicks off the schedule of evening events in the park, including local speakers and the 2022 Pride Awards. A show on the Riverside stage, featuring some of the region’s most popular drag queens, drag kings and comics will close out Saturday’s activities from 7-9 p.m.
Wrapping up the weekend on June 5 is a bring-your-own-brunch Drag Picnic in the Park beginning at 10 a.m.
Pride event schedules and updates, along with a list of sponsorship levels, can be found at arkvalleypride.com.
The Partnership for Community Action states it is a grassroots movement of queer and trans people and allies working toward “LGBTQIA+ liberation by amplifying our shared voice, building safety through community and connecting queer and trans people and their allies in rural Colorado.”
