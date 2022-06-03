Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation will accept applications until July 8 for scholarships for certified EMT/paramedics or certified nurse assistants who live within or are from the Salida Hospital District.
The district encompasses all of Chaffee, western Fremont and northern Saguache counties.
Applicants must attend college this fall to pursue an associate degree or bachelor of science degree in nursing, a press release stated.
Applications can be emailed to lezlie.burkley@hrrmc.net or sent to the HRRMC Foundation Scholarship Selection Committee, P.O. Box 429, Salida, CO 81201.
To download the guidelines and one-page application, go to hrrmc.com, click on the HRRMC Foundation tab and then click on Foundation Scholarships tab. Choose the Guidelines and Application under the Career Advancement section.
For more information, email or call Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC Foundation director, at 719-530-2218.
