John Wolfgang Fasching, 92, of Salida died March 9, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 27, 1930, in Howard Lake, Minnesota.
Mr. Fasching was an aviation enthusiast, spending most of his career with the Federal Aviation Administration and some time working for Northwest Orient Airlines.
His retirement also entailed building and flying aircraft.
In addition, he was passionate about learning, wine-making and the law.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Rita Agnes (Grzeskowiak) Fasching, in 2021.
Survivors include his children, Julia (Mark) Nekola and Christopher (Stacy) Fasching; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
No funeral services are planned.
Arrangements were with The Springs Funeral Services in Colorado Springs.
