Holiday tree permits are now available for Bureau of Land Management lands through Dec. 24, a BLM press release announced.
Only two areas in Chaffee County has been opened for Christmas tree cutting, in the Shavano area near Salida and in the Fourmile area near Buena Vista.
Several other sites are open in Fremont County.
General tree cutting rules for BLM land include:
• Every tree needs to be tagged before transport.
• All tags expire Dec. 31.
• Leave no more than a 6-inch stump.
• Ensure you are on BLM land. No tree cutting on private, state or U.S. Forest Service land.
• Obey BLM travel designations and seasonal restrictions.
• Roads on public lands often require four-wheel-drive capability. Road conditions are unpredictable, especially in fall and winter months. Prepare accordingly.
The BLM recommends bringing along a handsaw, eye protection, rope or twine, extra food, water and blankets when selecting and cutting a tree.
Tire chains, a shovel, and emergency supplies are also valuable to have along, if needed.
Permit holders are encouraged to take maps and ensure they are cutting a tree on BLM lands in an area that is open to tree cutting.
To view a map of available sites visit https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/29ee86323b784c7b81734c516ddb54e9/.
Permits are available for online purchase from the Royal Gorge office at https://forestproducts.blm.gov/customer/permitselect/CO?areaid=17.
For more information about tree cutting on BLM lands, visit blm.gov/office/royal-gorge-field-office, call 719-269-8500 or visit the Royal Gorge Field Office, 3028 E. Main St., Cañon City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.