Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Beef and broccoli stir fry, steamed brown rice, steamed carrots, pineapple tidbits and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Salisbury steak with brown gravy, smashed red potatoes, California mixed vegetables, a nectarine and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Baked potato, broccoli with cheese, salad with light French dressing, a plum, fruit cocktail and a drop biscuit.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Pork taco and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Pizza and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: n/a
Monday: No school.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chicken fajitas, sweet potato soufflé and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken á la king, biscuit and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: n/a
Monday: No school.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Bean and cheese burrito, cilantro lime rice, salad bar and fruit bar.
Wednesday: Hot dog with a whole grain bun, baked beans, salad bar, fruit bar and taco chicken.
Thursday: n/a
Monday: No school.
