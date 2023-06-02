The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Salida Post Office, 310 D St., to fill multiple positions for carriers.
To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about available positions, answer questions and walk future employee through the application process, a press release stated.
Postal Service positions open now include entry level, temporary, part time and career opportunities. Starting pay range is $19.33-$19.94 per hour depending on the position, paid biweekly. Benefits include regular pay increases, paid vacation leave, health insurance and growth opportunities.
To learn more about local job openings, visit www.usps.com/careers.
