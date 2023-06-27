Patrick Nolan Swenson, 88, of Highlands Ranch died June 13, 2023, at his home from advanced emphysema. He was born Feb. 24, 1935, in Turner, Montana, to Agnes Julia and Kaler Swenson.
Upon graduation from high school in Marshfield, Missouri, he joined the U.S. Air Force. On a trip home he met Billie Jones at the soda fountain, and they were married Aug. 17, 1958.
He retired after 20 years of traveling the world, seeing combat in Vietnam and generally enjoying speeding around the skies in F100s.
He regaled friends with stories of buzzing control towers and being reprimanded for “sneaking” his wife into Italy by dying her very blond hair jet black in hopes she wouldn’t be recognized.
After retiring, Mr. Swenson moved his family to Golden, where he pursued various business interests and honed his golf game.
He and his wife traveled the world together, and he played golf courses from Scotland to Costa Rica, frequently accompanied by his brother-in-law Rich. Family and friends said settling up after the game was always the best part of the day.
His grandchildren were the apple of his eye, and he spent many hours with them in Golden. He and his wife loved visiting Salida to see their granddaughters, spending many Thanksgivings eating too much and watching the Parade of Lights.
In 2017 he moved from Golden to Windcrest Retirement Community in Highlands Ranch, where he cared for his wife as her health declined. After her death, he found comradery with his breakfast club, where conversations usually included a lot of good-natured teasing and talk about airplanes.
Mr. Swenson was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years.
Survivors include his children, Peter (Maria) Swenson and Suzi (Randy) Mishmash; grandsons, Nicholas and Jacob Swenson; granddaughters, Elise and Paige Mishmash; sister, Rosemary Swenson Todd;, sister-in-law, Sylvia Swenson; niece Deborah Greene; and nephew Adam Greene.
Private interment will take place June 29, 2023, at Fort Logan Cemetery in Denver.. Funeral Mass and a reception for family and friends will be at 2 p.m. at Windcrest Retirement Community Towne Center in Highlands Ranch.
