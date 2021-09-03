The GARNA 25th Birthday Bash, the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association’s annual fundraiser, will celebrate 25 years of nature education and stewardship from 4 p.m. to sunset Sept. 12 at River Runners in Buena Vista.
Those who purchase VIP tickets will launch upriver at 3 p.m., float into the event on rafts and enjoy a champagne welcome party upon arrival, a press release stated.
The event will include dinner by Kalamatapit Catering and dancing to Denver band Delta Sonics, whose music “takes a Chicago blues base and seasons it with swing, Delta, N’awlins R&B and some early rock ’n’ roll.”
Key people involved with GARNA over the years will give short toasts to help highlight milestones in GARNA’s history.
Since its founding, GARNA has provided ecological programs and opportunities in environmental education, stewardship and sustainability. Funds raised at the gala will support GARNA’s continued work serving the Upper Arkansas Valley in these areas. Contributions from sponsors and local individual donors are helping to make the event possible.
The event also features a silent auction that will launch online two weeks prior to the event and will continue throughout the evening on Sept. 12. Items will include an hour-long flight over the valley, art, outdoor gear and more.
Tickets cost $60 for the main event, $150 for the VIP package and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/garna25bdaytickets.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can email Chris at info@garna.org or visit https://bit.ly/sponsor25bday.
To become a member, visit https://bit.ly/GARNAmembership.
