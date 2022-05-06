Ark Valley Helping Hands is seeking a new member for its six-member board of directors who will serve as treasurer and chair of the Finance Committee.
Ark Valley Helping Hands is a Chaffee County nonprofit that connects its older adult members with vetted volunteers who provide services and companionship, all for the good of keeping older adults independent in their own homes, a press release stated.
The board opening is a volunteer position that would require five to 10 hours per month in service to the organization. Experience in basic finance is ideal, but of most importance are the values of honesty, integrity and high standards with a commitment to accuracy, transparency and timeliness.
Basic duties and requirements of the board member/treasurer are:
• Oversight of financial administration, policies and procedures.
• Knowledge of financial reports and required IRS filings.
• Translation of financial information and concepts for the board.
• Working with the executive director to develop a useful budget.
• Serving as chair of the Finance Committee.
Those interested in applying should email their resume and a letter of interest to AVHH Board Chair Tom Syzek at tsyzek@gmail.com.
