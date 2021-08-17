Chaffee County commissioners will conduct two public hearings on heritage water subdivision exemptions during their meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Buena Vista Community Center.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, meetings are now being convened virtually until further notice.
The first public hearing is for the Ludwig heritage water subdivision exemption for 504 S. Pleasant Ave., Buena Vista.
The request is to subdivide 4.509 acres into two lots of 2.027 and 2.482 acres, with a new well and on-site wastewater system serving the new lot.
The second public hearing will be for the Peak View heritage water subdivision exemption for 11415 CR 190, Salida.
The request is to subdivide 26.62 acres into two lots of 6.49 and 20.14 acres. The larger lot is being reviewed concurrently as the Peak View major subdivision sketch plan.
County staff stated in their memo to the commissioners that the need for a right-of-way dedication should be reviewed.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A request for a special liquor license for River Runners for event of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association at 24070 CR 301, Buena Vista.
• Final resolutions for the Darland and McFarlands heritage water subdivision exemptions.
• A request from PG Grow II LLC for a renewal of its medical and retail marijuana infused products licenses.
• Consideration of a letter, plus possible additional information, to the Bureau of Land Management requesting CRs 397 and 398 to be formally recognized as a right-of-way across federal lands.
• Review and consider an application to the Colorado Land Board requesting dedication of CR 323 across state of Colorado lands.
To participate in the meeting, connect via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting identification number 109 079 543.
