Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Colorado Trout Unlimited is hosting the 2023 Caddis Festival Raffle.
Raffle tickets are one for $40 or three for $100.
According to a press release, each ticket enters the purchaser in a chance to win one of five guided fishing trips:
• A full-day float trip for two anglers with Dvorak Expeditions on the upper Arkansas River with Bill Dvorak.
• Flexible full-day walk/wade or float fishing trip for two anglers on the upper Arkansas River with Ark Anglers.
• Up River Fly Fishing half-day float fishing trip for two anglers on the Arkansas River.
• Fish with The Next Eddy with a full-day float fishing trip for two anglers on the Arkansas River.
• A full-day float fishing trip for two anglers on the Green River below Flaming Gorge with Spinner Fall Guide Service.
The drawing takes place starting at 7 p.m. May 22 at the Colorado Trout Unlimited offices at 1536 Wynkoop St., Suite 320, in Denver. Purchasers need not be present to win.
Proceeds from the sale of tickets will be used to support the Collegiate Peaks Chapter in its work to conserve and restore Colorado’s coldwater fisheries and their watersheds, with funds helping to support aquatic education programs for Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville youth.
To purchase a ticket and view the raffle’s rules, visit https://coloradotu.salsalabs.org/collegiatepeaksraffle/index.html.
