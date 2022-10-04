The two members of the Salida High School boys’ golf team who are competing at the state tournament had a solid day Monday, with senior Aiden Hadley carding a 79 and senior Eric O’Conner an 84.
Hadley tied for the 10th best of the day, and O’Conner had the 15th best score.
Eighty-four of the best high school golfers in the state qualified for the tournament at Pinehurst Country Club in Denver.
“It was a solid day. Their ball striking was amazing,” coach Phil Gardunio said.
The course is considered by many to be one of the best in Colorado, wide open with angular greens, which O’Conner struggled on, resulting in his lower score.
“As a coach, an 84 is great,” Gardunio said, “But he’s not happy with it because he knows he’s 10 strokes better than that.”
Both boys played particularly well on par-5 holes, he said.
“We have the potential to strike in the mid to low 70s in this,” Gardunio said, which has been the boys’ goal coming in. Despite O’Conner’s lower-than-desired score, Gardunio said he believes he can make up for it on the final day of competition today.
