The Noteables chorus is recruiting male and female singers for “Earth Songs,” the group’s spring concert series schedule, for May 5-7.
Women in the group meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays starting Jan. 26 at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets, Salida. Men meet with the women every other Thursday night, also starting Jan. 26.
No auditions are required, according to a press release.
COVID restrictions no longer apply, but members are asked to take care of themselves and respect the health of their fellow singers.
This season, artistic director Linda Taylor is collaborating with singer/pianist/director Rebecca Poos.
The Noteables will present a program focused on our role as stewards of the Earth. The concert will include songs that celebrate our musical and spiritual connection to the rivers, mountains, forests and oceans.
Taylor said the versatile musical selections will remind us that our world is fragile and precious. “They will bring awareness to our integral role of finding balance, connection and common ground with each other in order to bring peace to the planet,” she said.
Though the theme sounds serious, the chorus will intersperse lively numbers with more reflective ones and be accompanied by drums, bass, flute and saxophone.
Selections include Harry Belafonte’s calypso “Turn the World Around,” Irving Berlin’s “Blue Skies,” Celtic Thunder’s “A Place in the Choir” and the humorous “The Picnic of the World.”
More contemplative songs include “Just One Planet,” “We Can Plant a Forest” and Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World.” Also included will be selections from Native American and Celtic traditions.
To sign up, contact Taylor at 719-539-2428 or visit www.salidasings.org for more information.
