Salida Aspen Concerts announced it will host two Locals Concerts, 7-9 p.m. April 1 and 2-4 p.m. April 2 at A Church, 419 D St. in Salida.
Locals Concerts last year sold out quickly, according to a press release.
The concerts will feature a variety of classical and jazz pieces performed by area musicians, including Yufen Chou, Mary Sandell, Don Grusin, David Reis, Justice Wise, André Wilkins and Katie Oglesby.
Works by Bach, Strauss, Holst and other composers as well as jazz greats will be part of the program.
Beer, wine and light refreshments will be available for purchase by donation.
Tickets cost $25, and a limited number will be available at SalidaAspenConcerts.org and from board members.
Grusin, who will play Saturday only, has recorded and performed around the world with hundreds of artists and engineers, receiving three Grammy awards. He has a special affinity for Latin jazz. Grusin is the founder of Don Grusin Studio @ Poncha Creek, a recording studio just outside Salida.
Reis, who will play Sunday only, has degrees in classical piano performance and spent 20 years in New Orleans. Moving to Salida in 2017, he does music engraving/copyist work using the music notation program Finale. He will play New Orleans piano selections in the style of James Booker.
Wise is trained in classical, jazz and contemporary music for the flute. She performed with a woodwind quintet from her senior year of high school through undergraduate school, as well as performed with the symphonies and ensembles in New Mexico. Justice teaches seventh-grade language arts in Salida, gives flute lessons and performs locally.
Wilkins has spent the last 14 years teaching music in rural Colorado, since 2012 in Salida. He is currently performing arts director at Salida High School, teaching band, choir, theater and other music classes. He recently produced the Broadway musical “Pajama Game” at Salida High School. He will play saxophone and sing a Cole Porter duet with Sandell.
Sandell is owner and director of Sandell Music Studio in Salida, offering private lessons to all ages in voice, strings and piano. Her Salida Youth Choir provides young people instruction and performance opportunities in choral singing. She also travels all over the country as a featured soprano soloist.
Oglesby plays clarinet and teaches band and choir at Salida Middle School. In the 2022-23 school year, she played a lead role in creating the inaugural Collegiate Peaks Middle School Band Festival and in reviving the Salida High School marching band. She serves on several statewide committees that support music and music education.
Chou, originally from Taipei, Taiwan, holds master’s and doctoral degrees in music and was a music educator and performer in the Washington, D.C., metro area for 16 years. Since relocating with her family to Salida in summer 2021, she runs a music studio offering private and small group piano and violin lessons.
For more than 40 years, Salida Concerts and the Aspen Music Festival have made a wide range of skilled musical experiences accessible to people of the Arkansas River Valley. The nonprofit organization’s summer concert series will begin July 8 and run every Saturday for six weeks.
