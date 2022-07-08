Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff beginning Wednesday until sunset Saturday.
This is being done as a mark of respect for the victims of violence perpetrated at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
A gunman opened fire, shooting about 70 rounds on the parade, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more.
