The Salida Community Blood Drive will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Masonic Lodge, 140 W. Third St.
Donors are encouraged to schedule appointments when possible, but walk-ins are welcome, space permitting.
To schedule an appointment, contact the Vitalant Appointment Center at 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL) or sign up online at vitalant.org.
Donors are encouraged to complete a health history questionnaire prior to their donation via Fast Track at https://www.vitalant.org/health.
All donors are required to wear a face mask throughout the entire donation process, a press release stated.
