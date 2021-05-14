SHS tennis team trounces Christian School Lions 6-1

by Brian McCabe
The Salida High School girls’ tennis team rebounded from Wednesday’s loss to Pueblo West and trounced the Colorado Springs Christian School Lady Lions 6-1 Thursday at home.
Seniors Caroline Edgington and Raley Patch, the No. 1 doubles team, fought a tough battle for what coach Josh Bechtel called “our toughest win today,” winning their first set 7-6 with a 7-4 tiebreaker, losing their second set 4-6 then winning 10-8 on a 10-point tiebreaker.
“They were looking to bounce back from yesterday’s loss, and it was fun to watch them building up their confidence and aggression as they played,” Bechtel said. “They fell behind about 4-0 during the third set tiebreaker, so we had a short talk, and they were ready to go for it. It was a great way to battle back.”
Senior Allyna Bright and junior Lydia Tonnesen, the No. 2 doubles team, crushed their opponents 6-0, 6-1. “They dominated almost the whole match,” Bechtel said. “Their volleys were on point, the ground strokes were strong, good serves, good teamwork. They work well together and really lift each other up. They are fun to watch.”
Junior Brooke Bright and sophomore Vivian Volkmann, at No. 3 doubles, also dominated their opponents 6-0,6-1. “They took control early on and never looked back,” Bechtel said. “They are a great pair together and play well as a team.”
The No. 4 doubles team, junior Annie Hill and sophomore Megan Rhude, won 6-4, 6-1. “They struggled a bit in their first set, before they found their rhythm,” Bechtel said. “They got some good shots at the net. They have great teamwork.”
No. 1 singles player junior Maddie Anderson suffered the Lady Spartans’ only loss in a close match, winning her first set 6-3, losing her second set 2-6 and losing the third set 10-point tiebreaker 4-10. “Maddie started out strong, then just lost energy,” Bechtel said. “Her opponent saw she was getting tired and started making her work harder. She has been getting a lot of experience with tiebreakers, which is always good down the road.”
No. 2 singles player senior Grace Johnson dominated her opponent 6-0, 6-2. “It is so much fun watching the ‘Grace Johnson’ style of tennis,” Bechtel said. “She plays so aggressive. Today was a much better match-up for her style. She plays well against power hitters and it’s fun to watch.”
Sophomore Daisha Thompson, at No. 3 singles, won 6-4, 6-3. “Daisha had a tough opponent, but she battled hard,” Bechtel said. “There was a lot of back and forth, but Daisha had good footwork, very quick and light. She has such a positive attitude, she doesn’t get frustrated easily; these are good qualities to have for a tennis player.”
The Lady Spartans are back on the court for the third time in three days at 10 a.m. today at the Salida Middle School courts against the La Junta Lady Tigers. The match was originally scheduled for 1 p.m.
