by Mountain Mail Staff
Staff at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Buena Vista Health Center and the outlying clinics are grieving following the death of John Daugherty, nurse practitioner at the Buena Vista Health Center, HRRMC wrote in an email Monday.
“We are completely saddened and mourning our co-worker and friend John Daugherty,” said Dr. Thomas White, medical director at Buena Vista Health Center.
“John was a compassionate healer who cared deeply for his patients and colleagues. Our medical team at BVHC is wholeheartedly dedicated to providing each of John’s patients complete continuity of care as we all transition through this tragic time,” he said.
Daughtery, 46, joined HRRMC in November of 2014.
Bob Morasko, HRRMC CEO said “We have lost a gifted nurse practitioner, and all-around wonderful person. John lived to serve our community. We offer our sincere condolences to John’s family and friends at this difficult time, and we are supporting our employees with professional counseling resources for coping with this sudden loss of a great colleague.”
Daugherty was killed in a head-on collision with a snow plow on U.S. 285 Thursday.
