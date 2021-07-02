Colorado Parks and Wildlife will have additional officers enforcing boating under the influence (BUI) laws today through Sunday as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign.
“Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths,” Grant Brown, CPW boating safety program manager, said in a press release.
Alcohol impairs judgment, balance, vision and reaction time and can increase fatigue and susceptibility to effects of cold-water immersion.
Sun, wind, noise, vibration and motion all intensify effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications. A general rule is that one drink on land is equivalent to three drinks on water, Brown said.
BUI penalties include fines, having your boat impounded, potential jail time and loss of boating privileges. Boaters with a blood alcohol content above 0.08 should expect to be arrested.
Penalties for operating under the influence of marijuana are the same as for alcohol. In addition, open display or use of marijuana is illegal on public property.
