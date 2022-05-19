Heavy smoke was reported in the area Thursday, but Preston Bagdinger with Chaffee County Communications Center said it was smoke from out-of-area fires.
He said representatives from Chaffee County Fire Protection District have been checking but discovered no fires locally.
Chaffee County and federal lands in the county are under Stage 1 fire restrictions, while Bureau of Land Management lands in Fremont County have moved to Stage 2.
