The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners and Department of Human Services recently approved a donation of $350,000 to support Chaffee Housing Authority’s Jane’s Place project.
The contribution is a special, one-time budget reallocation that will transfer funds from the Human Services reserves to support construction of the adaptive housing project at the intersection of Third Street and Colo. 291 in Salida, a press release stated.
Jane’s Place will bring 17 apartments to the Salida community, designed to serve immediate local housing needs for seasonal employees, local workforce, families and individuals in crisis and Americorps volunteers.
In addition, the project will include a nonprofit shared working space and social enterprise coffee shop.
Human Services Director Dave Henson said, “Housing continues to be an area of great need for the families and kids we serve through DHS. The creative model that is being implemented through Jane’s Place can help us provide housing stability for our clients and improve ongoing access to other supportive services through this direct partnership with the Chaffee Housing Authority.”
The Department of Human Services and county commissioners budgeted a total of $1 million for one-time local project support in 2022, leveraging the Human Services fund balance reserve to support mission-aligned initiatives in the county.
In addition to funding provided to Jane’s Place, the department supported a $500,000 contribution to Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaffee County in December for its Buena Vista facility.
Commissioners voted Tuesday to contribute $150,000 of the Human Services allocation to Chaffee County Early Childhood Council.
Chaffee Housing Authority Director Becky Gray said the contribution to Jane’s Place “demonstrates significant commitment and support for innovative affordable housing interventions like Jane’s Place. Our partnership with DHS continues to grow more collaborative, and I look forward to how these collaborations will play out at Jane’s Place.”
Chaffee Housing Authority estimates development costs for Jane’s Place will be approximately $4.55 million. With the Chaffee County contribution, the Housing Authority has secured nearly $2,645,000 in support through grants, foundation support, donations and contribution from the City of Salida.
The Jane’s Place Capital Campaign Committee reports that many local donors have contributed to the project, totaling more than $375,000 in community contributions.
More information about the Chaffee Housing Authority Jane’s Place project can be found at https://www.housinghealthchaffee.org/janesplace.
