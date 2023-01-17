Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Chicken cordon bleu, wild rice pilaf, seasoned asparagus, chilled apricots and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Pueblo beef stew, sour cream, whole wheat crackers, Brussels sprouts, vegetable salad and a banana.
Friday: Barbecue chicken, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, an apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Walking taco, churro, fruit and salad bar, bean and corn salad and applesauce with cinnamon.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, steamed broccoli, fruit and salad bar, cherry tomatoes, baby whole carrots and grapes.
Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken, egg roll, fortune cookie, fruit and salad bar, rice, pineapple tidbits and chilled mandarin oranges.
Monday: Buttermilk pancakes, scrambled egg, hash browns, fruit and salad bar and a banana.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Shepherd’s pie, fresh dinner roll and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, baked beans and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken fajitas and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce, garlic breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Walking taco, churro and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, steamed broccoli and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken, egg roll, fortune cookie and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Buttermilk pancakes, scrambled egg, hash browns and fruit and salad bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.