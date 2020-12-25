Today
Daily AA meetings – Visit http://www.aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649. Some small group meetings are also reopening; check website for details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 719-539-3686.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment. Curbside pickup. Call Elizabeth, 719-539-4849.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 539-3341 for delivery.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom. http://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Contact Lori 303-210-5012 for password.
6 p.m. – Al-Anon: for information on virtual meetings call 719-221-3025.
Saturday
Daily AA meetings – Visit http://www.aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
9 a.m. – One hour community dog walk at F Street bridge.
9 a.m. – Al-Anon at Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 719-539-3686.
10 a.m. – Veterans’ Coffee Meeting, in the Club Room of the Salida Elk Lodge.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom. http://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Contact Lori 303-210-5012 for password.
7:30 p.m. Rocky Mountain Rejects Group of Narcotics Anonymous meetings at 1140 I Street. 719-221-5847.
Sunday
Daily AA meetings – Visit http://www.aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
7:30 a.m. – Episcopal Church of the Ascension offers online services. Call Mike Fay, 719-239-4039.
9 a.m. – Grace Church service on YouTube through website http://www.gracechurchsalida.com.
9 a.m. – Temple Baptist Church daily devotions and Sunday message through Facebook. 719-539-2412.
9 and 11 a.m. – First Presbyterian Church services via Facebook Live and http://www.salidapresbyterian.org
10:30 a.m. – Salida United Methodist Church services through Facebook Live and http://www.salidaumc.org.
10:45 a.m. – Cross Roads Church is open for services.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom. http://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228 Contact Lori 303-210-5012 for password.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.