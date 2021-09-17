by Lydia S. Segal, MD, MPH
QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant. Next week we will review updates on vaccine boosters.
BACKGROUND: Some Salida readers focused their questions on children and masking and vaccines: How can we balance both keeping children healthy and attending in-person learning? Words of wisdom about that balance for me come from Dr. Daniel Griffin, clinical professor and researcher at Columbia University. He states:
Children are a low risk for COVID, but not at no risk.
For children, wearing a mask is less traumatic than being hospitalized.
Children should not have to choose between health and education.
QUESTION: What is the frequency of children getting COVID that results in hospitalization?
ANSWER: To give a perspective, about 30,000 children were admitted to hospitals in August with COVID. States such as Texas and Louisiana, where the community vaccination rates are low, have some of the highest pediatric hospitalization rates. And although, based on just numbers, children are less likely to get COVID or be hospitalized, any child who gets sick with the virus is one more than any of us would like to see.
QUESTION: Are vaccines effective for children and are they safe?
ANSWER: Many parents are waiting impatiently for the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control to approve vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds. The results of the Pfizer trial are currently under review. They are literally looking at the report of each and every child who got the vaccine in this clinical trial for any side effects and the ability to protect against the virus. Results of the review should be available around the first of the year.
QUESTION: A parent asks about the new mask mandate in Salida public schools. She wants to know what prompted it and when it will be over.
ANSWER: Masks and children: On Sept. 9, Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn instituted a mask mandate because of a recent outbreak of cases in the community. The mandate will stay in place for two weeks, when he and public health officials will review the situation. Currently, public health states about 65 percent of students 12 to 17 are vaccinated. Last year, the school system improved ventilation in school buildings and spread desks out in classrooms. Both methods have been proven to decrease the spread of the virus. Adding masks has also been proven to reduce COVID spread.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/COVID-19-updates/COVID-19-vaccine/
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BV Drug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health.
