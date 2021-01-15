Damien and Nicole Myers of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Aria Sophia Myers.
She was born at 12:05 p.m. Dec. 29, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19.25 inches long.
She has a sister, Rosy Emslie-Myers, 7.
Her grandparents are Loretta Covert of Crestone, Joe Myers of Kittredge, Malaika Brewer of Pueblo, and Lonnie Garcia of Pueblo.
Great-grandparents are Sandra Lovato of Saguache, and Wes and Julie Brewer of Beulah.
