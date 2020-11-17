Youth-led outreach combines volunteerism with helping local kids in need
The Partnership for Community Action, PfCA, is excited to announce their November Salida Soup presenter will be the youth-driven Heart of the Community Christmas Drive.
The program aims to expose Salida High School students to local non-profit organizations and promote their presence in the community by dedicating their time volunteering.
The Christmas Drive then puts the money raised by the students and their sponsors towards buying Christmas gifts for children in need during the holiday season.
Creator Sophie Pressly and her team will participate in the virtual event scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 19.
Participants connect to the callvia the link at https://www.gopfca.com/salida-soup.
There they can make a secure donation via Donorbox, ask questions, as well as connect with the PfCA and Christmas Drive reps. Donations will be open for 24 hours after the event, as well.
