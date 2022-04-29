Everybody has a story about how a teacher influenced them in some positive manner.
The Mountain Mail is looking for a few of these stories to share with our readers during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6.
Please send your stories, with a 300-word limit, to pgoetz@themountainmail.com, and we will print as many as we can on Tuesday and Friday.
While we will take these stories anytime beforehand, the drop-dead deadline for these will be at noon Wednesday.
