Chaffee County Public Health announced more incentives for those receiving first or second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at upcoming clinics.
Emily Anderson deputy director of Chaffee County Public Health announced Wednesday the recent donation of about 100 $45 gift cards to Colorado Parks and wildlife for county residents getting vaccinated over the summer.
That amount would pay for a fishing license or a discount on other kinds of passes and licenses offered by CPW.
Drawings for these gift certificates will be done over the summer at various community clinics or at the county’s vaccine bus.
Upcoming Chaffee County Public Health vaccine dates are:
Vaccine bus
Today – 10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Buena Vista High School parking lot, 559 Railroad St.
June 18 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Thonhoff Park across from the courthouse in Salida.
June 19 – noon-8 p.m. – Thonhoff Park across from courthouse in Salida.
July 8 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Buena Vista High School parking lot, 559 Railroad St.
July 9 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Thonhoff Park across from the courthouse in Salida.
July 10 – noon-8 p.m. – Thonhoff Park across from the courthouse in Salida.
Walk-up clinics
July 7 – 4-7 p.m. Salida Middle School, 520 Milford St.
July 8 – 10-11 a.m. – Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
July 28 – 4-7 p.m. Salida Middle School, 520 Milford St.
All of these clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older.
For those older than 21, free beverage coupons from local breweries are available.
Walmart gift cards will be given at the community center clinic on July 8, three $100 gift cards donated by High Country Bank will be given at the July 7 Salida Middle School clinic and Monarch Mountain has donated a free season pass to anyone fully vaccinated by July 31 for a drawing to be held in early August.
