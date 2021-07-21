For the third consecutive year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and its partner Colorado fishing companies are encouraging anglers to take a friend fishing – and possibly win prizes for doing so.
As a reward for anglers sharing their expertise and love of fishing, CPW has created a contest for mentors who pass on their knowledge, with prizes for both the mentor and mentee.
“Fishing is something a person can enjoy their entire life. When you teach someone how to fish, you can literally change their life forever. We’ve received some truly inspiring stories about fishing in Colorado over the past few years,” CPW Angler Outreach Coordinator Andre Egli said in a press release. “I’m excited to see what kind of photos and stories our anglers will send in this year.”
How it works
Mentors can take out a beginner angler, or mentees can ask an experienced angler to teach them how to fish. The pair must submit a photograph and brief story of their time on the water. Submissions will be judged by their ability to inspire.
Submissions are reviewed and winners chosen three times during the contest. Submissions for the current period are due July 31. Other submission deadlines are Oct. 31 and Feb. 28.
Mentor and mentee must be at least 21 years old. Mentees must meet one of these criteria:
• Never had a fishing license until 2021.
• Only had a fishing license in 2020 (e.g., a second-year angler).
• Not had a fishing license in the past five consecutive years (i.e., since 2016).
Contest participants must follow all applicable Colorado fishing regulations. Mentor must have had a Colorado fishing license before the start of the contest.
Prizes include guided fishing trips, a belly boat, rods and reels and other equipment from sponsors including Trouts Fly Fishing, Northern Colorado Fishing Outfitters, Ross Reels, Yeti Coolers, Cabela’s & Bass Pro Shops, Orvis, Eagle Claw and more.
To learn more, see the official rules and find out more about how to Take a Friend Fishing in 2021, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/.
