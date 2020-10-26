In-person programming for Longfellow and the Early Childhood Center is set to resume Tuesday.
Superintendent David Blackburn stated in a letter to district families the district made the decision after monitoring all of the school-connected cases with Public Health.
Instruction will be in person for those two campuses and Horizons Exploratory Academy, while Salida High School, Salida Middle School and Crest Academy will remain in remote learning mode through Nov. 2.
Schools went into remote learning last week due to individuals connected to the schools having tested positive for COVID-19.
