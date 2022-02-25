by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Two seniors at Salida High School are finalists for two of the most prestigious scholarships in Colorado.
Vander Ritchie is a finalist for the Daniels Scholarship, a four-year scholarship of up to $25,000 per year that can be used at any college in the country.
Elijah Wilcox is a finalist for the Boettcher Scholarship of $20,000 per year over four years, which can be used at a Colorado institution.
Both have University of Colorado Boulder on their list of preferred schools for their respective areas of interest, but other schools are also on their short lists of universities in which they are interested.
Ritchie said he has his eye on studying political science and theater before going on to study law.
His dream career would be teaching constitutional law at the college level.
He has been interested in theater since he first appeared in a Stage Left production of “The Nutcracker” at age 8.
Continuing that interest into high school, he is currently on the SHS drama team and will appear in its production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on March 4-6.
Ritchie is also editor of the Tenderfoot Times, the SHS newspaper, and his interest in political science was piqued by the 2016 election and its effect and influence on people.
He has taken several concurrent enrollment classes from Colorado Mountain College and Western Colorado University to further his long-range goals.
Other universities in Ritchie’s sights include University of Michigan and University of Denver.
Wilcox is well known in the Salida area for his running prowess and hopes to make the most of that skill wherever he ends up.
His passion is engineering, and he hopes to become an aerospace engineer.
As a finalist for the Boetcher Scholarship, CU Boulder is a top pick for Wilcox if he is selected for the full-ride scholarship, since the school has both an aerospace engineering program and a well-respected running program.
Wilcox said he’s always known he wanted to be an engineer, and his interest in aerospace has picked up with new developments in the industry.
“There’s a lot of excitement in the field,” Wilcox said, “I want to hop on and ride with the movement.”
He is interested in innovations such as electric airplanes and blended wing technology.
His dream job would be working with experimental aircraft as a test pilot.
Wilcox said his best subject is math, and most of his classes are advanced placement courses with a concurrent enrollment English class.
Other institutions on his short list include Georgia Tech, University of Alabama Huntsville and the Air Force Academy.
Both Ritchie and Wilcox have yet to do their final interview for their respective scholarships, and both hope to hear by April whether they have been awarded the honors.
