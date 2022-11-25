Christmas tree permits for the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands are available to purchase online through Recreation.gov.
Permits for the Leadville, Salida, San Carlos, South Park and South Platte Ranger Districts are currently on sale. Sales for the Pikes Peak Ranger District will begin Nov. 25.
“I have fond memories of taking my daughter, who is now 15 years old, to cut a Christmas tree when she was still learning to walk,” acting Deputy Forest and Grassland Supervisor Brian Banks said in a press release. “Now she will be driving us,” Banks said. “It is a wonderful opportunity to spend time outdoors while helping the Forest Service maintain resilient landscapes.”
To purchase a Christmas tree permit, create an account on Recreation.gov or log into an existing account. The cost is $12.50 per tree for the San Carlos, Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts and $22.50 per tree for the South Park, South Platte and Pikes Peak Ranger Districts (including a $2.50 online transaction fee).
The Recreation.gov site contains maps of designated cutting areas as well as tips for selecting and cutting trees. Permitted dates and areas vary so it is important to carefully read all the information prior to purchasing, Banks said.
When cutting a tree in the forest, the Forest Service recommends taking a printed copy of the permit along with a paper map as cell service may be spotty or unavailable. Forest Service roads are generally not plowed and some roads close seasonally. Handsaws and axes are the only tools allowed – chainsaws are prohibited. Take warm layers and a rope to secure the tree to the vehicle.
For information about in-person or mail-in purchasing options, contact the individual district offices. Visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/psicc/passes-permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.