Students visit museum

Longfellow Elementary School second-graders have been immersing themselves in Salida history for the past two months and recently took a trip to the Salida Museum, where they participated in a scavenger hunt, searching the museum for treasures from the past.
Lorita Groover, one of the second-grade teachers, said volunteers at the museum have enriched the students’ lessons about Salida history for the past 20 years.
“This has been a valued experience for our second-graders, parents and staff,” Groover said. “We are grateful for their efforts to help our students connect to the past in a variety of meaningful ways.
“A few years ago the museum chose to share a grant with us, and we used the money to revise and publish a book the classes read on our area’s history. The second-grade teachers worked with their support to revise the books, ‘A Child’s History of Salida,’ originally written by Phyllis Wallace, and ‘A Dog’s Life by Duke, the Railroad Dog,’ as told to Phyllis Wallace. These positive collaborative experiences make it so rewarding for all of us.”
Phyllis Wallace may have lived in Salida years ago and may have written other books, possibly children’s books. No additional information was available about her.
