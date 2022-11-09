Students visit museum

Second-grade students at Longfellow Elementary School recently visited the Salida Museum and participated in a scavenger hunt, searching the museum for treasures from the past. This group from Elizabeth Smith’s class includes, from left front, Anne Holdinghaus, Colette Koch, Adeline Peyrouse, Riona McQueen and Adalyn Jacobs. Back: Amiah Frenchwood, Ruby Blair, Alexa Hernandez and Lillabeth Goins.