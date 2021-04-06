Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Arroz con pollo, corn and zucchini Mexicana, tossed salad, an apricot and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Swiss broccoli pasta, five-way vegetables, tossed salad with light ranch dressing, a banana and Mitzie’s whole wheat rolls.
Friday: Meatloaf with brown gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, vegetable salad, pineapple tidbits and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich and roasted squash.
Wednesday: Burrito and mixed peppers.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets and roasted vegetables.
Monday: Chicken fajita and corn.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Soft tacos.
Wednesday: Baked chicken and potato salad.
Thursday: Hamburger, baked beans and macaroni salad.
Monday: Chili and a cinnamon roll.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Italian sausage sandwich.
Wednesday: Olive Garden day: Zuppa, insalata, and pane a bastone.
Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito.
Monday: Chili and a cinnamon roll.
