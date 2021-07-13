by D.J.DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County commissioners will conduct several public hearings during their meeting at 9 a.m. today via Zoom.
Hearing subjects include the Cooper minor subdivision final plat, the Haygood plat amendment and the Broadview Rural Open Space Incentive Lot 3B plat amendment.
Commissioners will consider a request to remove Section 7.7.2 of the Chaffee County Land Use Code concerning Salida Airport Overlay District applicants. The proposal is to replace that section with a new section correcting a table in the original section.
The commissioners will hear reports from the Chaffee County sheriff and County Assessor Brenda Mosby.
Mosby’s report is expected to include the assessed value report for 2020, personal property non-files, real and personal property protests and valuation of real property.
In other business commissioners will consider:
• A request to transfer ownership of a malt beverage license for JV Food Shop, 12900 U.S. 24/285, Buena Vista.
• A special event liquor license request by nonprofit organization Colorado Fourteeners Initiative for the High Lonesome 100 trail running event on July 31.
• Renewal of a hotel and restaurant license for Robin’s, 8046 U.S. 50, Salida.
• A draft investment policy for certificates of participation.
Commissioners will also appoint a replacement for Wendell Pryor, who recently retired, on the Southern Colorado Economic Development board of directors.
